Birth Control Pill May Cut Women's Risk for Asthma

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Could birth control pills build a bulwark against asthma?

New research suggests that hormonal contraceptives, which alter the natural ebb and flow of female hormones, may do just that.

A study of more than half a million women in the United Kingdom found that those who used hormonal contraceptives -- be it pills or patches or shots -- had a significantly lower risk of developing asthma than women who did not.

Female hormones have a mysterious relationship with asthma. Asthma is more common in boys than in girls during childhood, but after puberty women are more at risk for developing asthma and more likely to experience severe symptoms.

Every hormonal event in a female's reproductive cycle -- puberty, menstruation, pregnancy and menopause -- has been shown to cause asthma-related ripple effects in some women who already have asthma.

"We know that more than 40% of women who have asthma experience increased exacerbations during their menstrual cycle, which points to the role of sex hormones," said study author Bright Nwaru, of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

Still, how hormones are related to asthma in women, and how hormonal contraceptives may alter that relationship, remains unclear.

According to Dr. Bruce Levy, chief of pulmonary and critical care at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, "There's been a good bit of research, but I would say no definitive mechanism has been identified. I think most general practitioners, as well as specialists, are aware of this phenomenon, but why this occurs is still to be determined."

Prior research on the impact of hormonal birth control on asthma development has been inconsistent, and this study was one of the first large-scale investigations to look into this relationship.

Dr. Paul Greenberger is an allergist at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. He said, "There's been a focus on this area over the years, but it's not fully understood. So, that's why this is an intriguing study."

One theory is that hormones play a role in the inflammation that narrows airways in patients with asthma, Greenberger said.