America's Unhealthiest Cities for Polluted Air

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- More than 40% of Americans live with unhealthy air, according to the American Lung Association's annual "State of the Air" report.

Certain cities, and certain types of Americans, are far more prone to be affected.

Black Americans are 61% more likely to live in a county shrouded in unhealthy air than white people and three times more likely to live in a county with failing air-quality grades across the board, the ALA report found.

Moreover, the report says climate change continues to worsen air pollution in much of the country.



"This report shines a spotlight on the urgent need to curb climate change, clean up air pollution and advance environmental justice," said Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association.

"The nation has a real opportunity to address all three at once -- and to do that, we must center on health and health equity as we move away from combustion and fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy," Wimmer said in an ALA news release.