'Zapping' Air Passages May Bring Relief for Severe Asthma

FRIDAY, March 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Inhalers, pills or injections help most people control their asthma, but some with severe disease opt for cutting-edge surgery that "remodels" their airways to improve their breathing.

Bronchial thermoplasty shrinks smooth muscle in the lungs, which prevents them from tightening up and causing an attack. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the treatment for adults with severe asthma in 2010.

About 5% to 10% of people with asthma have illness that can't be controlled with medicine, inhalers or other therapies, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Now, a new clinical trial of nearly 300 patients reports that their symptoms had significantly improved five years after their procedure. They had fewer severe asthma attacks, emergency department visits and hospitalizations, and used less corticosteroid medication.

"The data continues to show in multiple studies that the procedure works, that it's durable over five years and there aren't any major adverse event effects," said study author Dr. Geoffrey Chupp, a professor of medicine at Yale University. "I think it supports that bronchial thermoplasty should continue to be used in appropriate patients."