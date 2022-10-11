Can Sex Trigger an Asthma Attack?

THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Much like intense exercise, vigorous sex can trigger an asthma attack in folks with the chronic lung disease, according to new research.

"There is a lack of current literature available on the prevalence of sexual intercourse presenting as exercise-induced asthma," said study author Dr. Ariel Leung, chief internal medicine resident at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, Calif.

This could be because sex isn't always the easiest topic to broach with your doctor.

"When sexual intercourse-induced asthma is properly identified and treated, allergists are placed in a position where they can improve their patients' quality of life and even their marriages," Leung said.

When it comes to the risk of having an asthma attack, vigorous sex is akin to walking up two flights of stairs, she noted.

The same measures that keep asthma at bay during exercise can also help stave off a sex-induced asthma attack.

"We recommend that patients take their short-acting beta agonist inhaler 30 minutes prior to sexual intercourse to prevent an asthma attack," Leung said. "Some patients might think it takes away from the romance, but nothing is more romantic than taking care of yourself and not having your partner observe an asthma attack."