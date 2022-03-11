A visit to the OB/GYN can leave you feeling vulnerable. Everyone should have a doctor who puts them at ease. But if you’re a transgender man or nonbinary person who’s pregnant or trying to be, it’s key that your doctor know and respect your medical needs. “Pregnancy should be an exciting time,” says Amanda Kallen, MD, a Yale Medicine gynecologist and reproductive specialist. “Maybe not necessarily fun all the time, but it should feel like you have a voice and you’re able to participate in your own care.” Here’s how to find a gender-affirming OB/GYN for adults.

Find Resources Online There are a growing number of helpful health websites geared toward the LGBTQ+ community. These resources provide the names of lots of different types of providers. When it comes to transgender pregnancy care, you can search for specifics like an OB/GYN, fertility clinic, or birth support. To learn more: Do a quick internet search. Simply type in terms like “trans-friendly OB/GYN near me” or “transgender-friendly pregnancy care” and see what you find.