When you’re pregnant, chances are you’ll hear things like this – sometimes from total strangers: "You're carrying low. You must be having a boy." Or: "If you have morning sickness all day, it's definitely a girl."

There are even odder myths for predicting the baby's sex. One suggests that hanging a wedding ring from a strand of the father's hair over their belly. Another suggests that you mix your urine with Drano; the color is supposedly a clue about your baby's sex.

Now that medical technology makes it possible to determine an unborn baby's sex with almost total certainty, why do these old tales persist?

The internet and social media are at least partly to blame for the ongoing pregnancy rumor mill. Myths fly through cyberspace, bouncing from one post to another at warp speed.

People reading those random comments can wrongly take them for medical facts. "Sometimes people take what's said online at higher value than what their physician says," says Sharon Mass, MD, an OB/GYN in Morristown, NJ, and clinical assistant professor at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey.