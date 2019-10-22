Are Depression and Anxiety Meds OK During Pregnancy?

Risks Can Be Small, but Real

Anick Berard, PhD, professor, and a perinatal pharmacology researcher at the University of Montreal, notes that because it is considered unethical to ask a healthy pregnant woman to take a drug for a research study, clinical trials on risks and benefits for mom-to-be and baby are hard to find.

To fill the gap, she’s followed pregnancies in Quebec for 17 years, looking at birth outcomes for nearly 450,000 mothers, and published dozens of studies.

One, published last year in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, found that women who take benzodiazepines like Xanax or Ativan for anxiety in early pregnancy are anywhere from 60% to three times more likely to have a miscarriage, depending on which one they’re taking.

Another, published in 2017, found that those who took certain antidepressants (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs) in the first trimester were more slightly more likely to have children with defects of the heart, lungs, digestive system, face, and other organs.

Other large studies have linked antidepressant use during pregnancy with an increased risk of preterm birth and gestational hypertension (high blood pressure). One, published in the journal Pediatrics, found that boys with autism spectrum disorder were three times as likely to have been exposed to SSRIs in utero.

“Serotonin is essential for musculoskeletal, organ and brain development, and SSRIs work by blocking this molecule,” Berard says. “As a result, it has the potential to lead to a wide range of birth defects.”

Meanwhile, some studies suggest that for women with mild to moderate depression antidepressant efficacy is questionable. About 13% of women who take antidepressants during pregnancy remain depressed.

“Given that antidepressants don’t do that well for women with mild to moderate depression and that there is some risk, I think it leans to the side of more risky than not for them,” Berard says. “That being said, every woman should talk to her doctor to see what’s right for her.”