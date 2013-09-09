First Trimester Problems: When to Call Your Doctor

You're expecting! It's an emotional and exciting time, especially if it's your first baby. You're going to notice a lot of changes in your body. Many of them are perfectly normal. And most women have healthy pregnancies.

Still, there are some symptoms you'll need to pay more attention to during your early months. For example, nausea, a little bleeding, and vaginal discharge aren't unusual, but they could also mean there's a problem. Should you call your doctor? Probably.

You might be tempted to dismiss these signs if you don't realize they're clues to avoid bigger troubles. Knowing what to watch for helps you take care of yourself and the little one growing inside you. Any time you're concerned about what's going on or how you're feeling, it's OK to talk to your doctor.