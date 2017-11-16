Death By Birth: Bearing the Burden of Maternal Mortality

Nov. 16, 2017 -- Paramedics sped to the brick ranch home on Lowrance Road at 10:22 a.m.

They found Calista Johnson, 32, in severe pain, holding an ice pack against her back. She walked to the door with some difficulty to meet them.

It was already 80 degrees in Red Oak, TX, a suburb of Dallas. The air was thick with humidity that wouldn’t quite turn into rain.

Calista had been home for 3 days recovering from the birth of her second child, a much-longed-for daughter she had named Angelique after her maternal grandmother, Anna, and her paternal grandmother, Dominique.

Her husband, Allen, remembers that she’d had a violent headache since coming home from the hospital.

At 4 a.m., lying in bed, she told Allen the headache had become far worse than one of her usual migraines. It wasn’t easing despite all the Tylenol she was taking.

“I asked her if she needed me to stay home,” he said.

She told him she would be OK.

Calista had some back pain, too, but she dismissed it as lingering discomfort from the epidural they gave her when she was in labor. But when she got up to go to the bathroom that morning, her back pain got much worse.

“I could tell, because when I was in the shower, even with the water on … she was wailing. The moan was so loud, even past the shower,” Allen says. “I should have went on and did something.”

Calista Johnson

At Calista’s urging, Allen went to work.

Around 8 a.m., he texted Calista to ask her if she was OK. She said she was doing better.

By 10 a.m., though, she knew something was seriously wrong.

First she phoned Allen and told him to come home. Her speech was slurred. She needed help. Then she dialed her mother-in-law, Dominique, who lived just a few blocks away.