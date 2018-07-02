Newborn Syphilis Cases Up As More Screening Urged

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Feb. 6, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Newborn syphilis cases have shot up in the United States in recent years, so an expert panel is reaffirming the need to screen all pregnant women for the infection.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease that can be passed from pregnant women to their babies -- in what doctors call congenital syphilis. Since 2012, U.S. government figures show, congenital syphilis has nearly doubled.

In 2016, 628 cases of congenital syphilis were reported -- the highest rate since 1998.

If a pregnant woman has the infection and it goes untreated, her baby can be born dead, deaf or blind, or with nerve damage or bone deformities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The increase in congenital syphilis came after syphilis cases rose among women, the agency said.

Experts have long advised syphilis screening for all pregnant women, ideally at their first prenatal care visit. If a woman has the infection, antibiotic treatment is very effective at preventing newborn syphilis.

"It's easily detected, and it's easily treated," said Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng, an associate professor at the University of Hawaii School of Medicine. "So there's really no reason that rates of congenital syphilis should be going up."

Tseng is a member of a U.S. Preventive Services Task Force panel that is issuing new recommendations on prenatal syphilis screening. The task force is an independent panel of medical experts, funded by the U.S. government, that reviews research evidence and makes recommendations on preventive health care.

There is nothing new in the latest recommendations: They reaffirm the task force's 2009 advice, that all pregnant women be screened for syphilis.

But now there is even more urgency to get the word out, Tseng said.

Syphilis cases, overall, have been on the rise for years. According to the CDC, there were nearly 9 cases per 100,000 Americans in 2016 -- the highest rate since 1993. The majority of those infections were among gay men, but the rate among women has been increasing, too.