New Gerber Baby First With Down Syndrome

The first child with Down syndrome to become a Gerber baby in the 90 years since the contest began more than 90 years ago is a 1-year-old from Georgia.

Beating out more than 140,000 other entries in Gerber's 2018 Spokesbaby contest was Lucas Warren, USA Today reported.

"Lucas' winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby," Bill Partyka, president and CEO of Gerber, said in a statement.

"Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber's longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit," he added.

"We hope this opportunity sheds light on the special needs community and educates people that with acceptance and support, individuals with special needs have the potential to change the world -- just like our Lucas," Lucas' mother Cortney Warren said in a statement, USA Today reported.

Lucas' family will receive $50,000 and appear on Gerber's social media channels throughout the year.