Raised BP Before Pregnancy Linked to Miscarriage

MONDAY, April 2, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Young women with elevated blood pressure before pregnancy appear to have a greater risk of miscarriage, even if they haven't been diagnosed with full-blown high blood pressure, a new study suggests.

Risk of pregnancy loss increases about 18 percent for every 10-point increase in a young woman's diastolic blood pressure (the lower number), which indicates how much pressure your blood exerts within your arteries between heartbeats, researchers found.

The risk also increases about 17 percent for every 10-point increase in mean arterial pressure, or the average blood pressure a person has during an entire heartbeat cycle.

"This is a very, very unique study in the sense that this is the first time we are able to show that not only blood pressure during pregnancy is associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes, but also blood pressure before pregnancy," said senior researcher Enrique Schisterman. He's chief of epidemiology for the U.S. National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHHD).

However, the study did not prove that elevated blood pressure before pregnancy actually caused miscarriage risk to rise; it only showed an association.

Dr. Joanne Stone is division director of maternal fetal medicine for Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City. She believes it's more likely that blood pressure is an indicator of other health problems.

"They do not really find an association between blood pressure and the ability to get pregnant after adjusting for BMI [body mass index, a measure of body fat based on height and weight], so I think BMI plays a key role, and I think that makes a lot of sense based on what we know," Stone said of the new study.

For the study, researchers followed 1,228 women who had already experienced one or two pregnancy losses and were trying again to become pregnant. They were part of a clinical trial to see if taking aspirin could ward off miscarriage.

The women had their blood pressure measured twice, once while trying to conceive and again during early pregnancy.