U.S. Stance on Breastfeeding Resolution Questioned

July 9, 2018 -- Surprise and disappointment continued to register this week over reported U.S. opposition to an international resolution to encourage breastfeeding.

This spring at the World Health Organization's World Health Assembly, the U.S. delegation opposed Ecuador’s resolution to encourage breastfeeding and limit marketing claims about breast milk replacements, the New York Times reported Sunday. The U.S. was originally expected to support the movement. But delegates instead threatened retaliatory trade measures on Ecuador if they refused to drop the resolution, according to the report.

“It was very disturbing to see the U.S. intimidate countries that want to protect their infant and maternal health, and especially in countries where resources are economically stressed, it’s critical to do so,” says Elisabeth Sterken, national director of the Infant Feeding Action Coalition in Canada

The resolution is backed by more than 40 years of research showing the benefits of breastmilk for newborns and mothers, especially when compared with breastmilk substitutes.

“Just starting with the ingredients in formula, you’ve got modified cow’s milk, proteins, and oils, which are very different from the fats in human milk. You’ve also got additives, multiplying agents -- all kinds of things that are required to make something that looks like milk,” Sterken says.

The health benefits of breastfeeding for mothers include lowered risk for obesity, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. Breast milk provides babies with essential nutrients, necessary hormones, and antibodies that help protect infants from infections.

“The amazing thing about human milk is that it’s genetically specific,” Sterken says. “What’s in human milk is genetically specific for its own infant. Milk from a mother to a child is also nutritionally specific. As a child develops, the milk changes with the needs of the child. You just can’t expect similar outcomes between breastmilk and formula.”