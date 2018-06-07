More Pregnant Women Having Heart Attacks

WEDNESDAY, July 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Few women consider the scary possibility that they might suffer a heart attack during or right after their pregnancy, but a new report shows it has become a more common reality in recent years.

Along with the fact that women are having children at an older age, rising rates of obesity and diabetes may explain the increasing rates of heart attack among pregnant women, according to researchers from the New York University School of Medicine.

They found that the risk of heart attack among pregnant women increased 25 percent between 2002 and 2014, with the rate rising from 7 to 9.5 for every 100,000 pregnancies in the United States.

"Our analysis, the largest review in a decade, serves as an important reminder of how stressful pregnancy can be on the female body and heart, causing a lot of physiological changes, and potentially unmasking risk factors that can lead to heart attack," said senior investigator Dr. Sripal Bangalore. He is an interventional cardiologist and associate professor at NYU Langone Health.

Another heart expert said he would have thought the heart attack rates would have been even higher.

"Although this is an uncommon phenomenon, it is not totally surprising, given that pregnancy constitutes the ultimate cardiovascular stress test," said Dr. James Lafferty, chairman of cardiology at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City. "It is a time of increased fluid retention, heightened clotting potential and elevated cardiac output. The fact that it is not more common is surprising.

"It would seem that women having children later in life who have underlying risk factors for early cardiac disease may be the reason for this increase," Lafferty added. "It may be prudent to address cardiac risk factors earlier in this group of patients who are generally viewed as a low-risk group."

The analysis of 49.8 million births in hospitals nationwide during the study period found that 1,061 heart attacks occurred during labor and delivery, 922 occurred before birth, and 2,390 occurred in the two months after giving birth.