Obesity Could Create Heart Issues in Pregnancy

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 1, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Young pregnant women who are obese may face a higher risk of changes in heart structure and function, a small new study suggests.

The changes seen might lead to a pregnancy complication known as preeclampsia, according to the researchers. This disorder is a dangerous form of high blood pressure that can develop during the second half of pregnancy.

Preeclampsia can put both mother and baby at risk, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Obesity is a known risk factor for preeclampsia.

"The main goal of this ongoing study is to follow women through pregnancy to detect whether there are differences in how an obese woman's cardiovascular system changes during pregnancy that might explain their predisposition to preeclampsia and other cardiovascular complications," said the study's lead author Dr. Katherine Shreyder. She's a medical resident at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Odessa.

"It seems that the obese patients will be more likely to deteriorate during pregnancy, because we started to observe higher blood pressure (although still in the normal range), an increase in [the size of an area of the left heart], and diminished pumping strength and relaxation," Shreyder said in an American Heart Association news release.

Obesity is defined as a body mass index (BMI) above 30. Body mass index is a rough estimate of a person's body fat based on height and weight. For someone who is 5-feet 9-inches tall, a weight over 203 pounds is considered obese, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study included 11 women with a BMI of nearly 34. Their average age was 30. For comparison, the researchers also recruited 13 women with a BMI of 25.5, which is considered slightly overweight. Their average age was 26 years.

All of the women were in the first trimester of a first-time pregnancy. Eighty-five percent of the women were Hispanic. None had any known heart conditions, high blood pressure or diabetes. None were carrying twins or triplets.