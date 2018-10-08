Choosing to Induce Labor May Cut C-Section Risk

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 8, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Contrary to what doctors have thought, women who opt to have their labor induced in the 39th week of pregnancy do not face a heightened risk of cesarean section, a new clinical trial finds.

In fact, the study showed, those women were less likely to need a C-section than women who let nature take its course. And there was no evidence labor induction carried any added risks for their babies.

The findings, published Aug. 9 in the New England Journal of Medicine, could open up elective labor induction as an option for more women.

Elective inductions -- done for personal reasons rather than medical ones -- have become more common in the United States in recent years, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

However, medical groups have traditionally cautioned against it. The concern is that the practice could increase the need for an emergency C-section or other delivery complications. (When a labor induction fails, a C-section might be necessary.)

"This study provides reassurance that it won't raise the risk of C-section or [newborn] complications," said Dr. Michael Greene, chief of obstetrics at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston.

But that doesn't mean elective inductions in the 39th week should be routine, said Greene, who wrote an editorial published with the study.

"I don't foresee a wholesale stampede for this," he said.

Instead, the findings offer better information for women who are interested in the option, according to Greene.

Dr. William Grobman, the lead researcher on the trial, agreed.

Childbirth is "an incredibly personal experience," said Grobman, an obstetrician at Northwestern University, in Chicago.

"Women should have accurate information about the benefits and risks of different options for delivery, so they can make informed choices," he explained.

A full-term pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks, and babies born during the 39th week are considered full-term. But elective induction at that point in pregnancy has been controversial -- except in special circumstances, such as when a woman lives far from a hospital.

However, Grobman said, the concern about inductions driving up C-section rates is based on "flawed studies."