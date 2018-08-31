More Women Turn to Marijuana for Morning Sickness

Aug. 31, 2018 -- Pregnant women with mild or severe morning sickness were significantly more likely to have used marijuana during pregnancy than women without these symptoms, according to a new study published this month.

The study of women in California found that a growing number of pregnant women are using marijuana, but those with severe nausea and vomiting in their first trimester were nearly four times more likely to use it during this time than those who didn’t have morning sickness.

The study of more than 220,000 pregnancies from 2009 through 2016 found overall use at 5.3% in the first trimester. That number spiked to 11.3% for pregnant women with severe nausea and vomiting. Just over 8% of the women with mild nausea and vomiting used pot while pregnant.

Women said on questionnaires that they used marijuana and were given a urine test when they were 8 weeks pregnant.

“Our findings add important evidence to a small but growing body of research suggesting that some pregnant women may use marijuana to self-medicate morning sickness,” said the study’s lead author, Kelly Young-Wolff, PhD, a research scientist with Kaiser Permanente’s Division of Research in Northern California.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) discourages women from using marijuana if they plan to get pregnant, are pregnant, or are breastfeeding.

In a statement responding to the study, the organization says “worrisome trends” in studies show that marijuana -- whether smoked or ingested -- may disrupt normal brain development in fetuses, resulting in shorter attention spans and behavioral problems in children. The CDC, too, says that while smoking marijuana transmits dangerous chemicals through the smoke, edible marijuana, found in brownies, candies, and other foods, is just as much of a problem.

Many women who use marijuana may think it’s relatively safe. But when smoked, it contains many of the same carcinogens as tobacco smoke, often in higher concentrations. The ACOG also warned that other issues may come from the increasing potency of marijuana, which is now legally sold for medicinal or recreational use in more than two dozen states, with more joining their ranks every year.