Gluten in Pregnancy Tied to Baby's Type 1 Diabetes

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If a pregnant woman eats a lot of high-gluten foods, the odds that her child will have type 1 diabetes rise significantly, new research suggests.

In the study, pregnant women who had the highest consumption of gluten had double the risk of having a child with type 1 diabetes compared to those who ate the least gluten. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley.

However, the study authors noted that it's too soon to recommend that pregnant women change their diets based on the results of this one study.

"The study brings new ideas to how type 1 diabetes develops. We did not know that the pregnancy period is important for the development of the disease [or] that the development of the disease is starting that early in life," said study co-author Dr. Knud Josefsen.

"And it also holds the potential to reduce the frequency of the disease by simply changing the diet during pregnancy," added Josefsen, a senior researcher at the Bartholin Institute in Copenhagen, Denmark.

However, "the study is observational and the link that we describe is an association," and not a cause-and-effect relationship, Josefsen said. The research also needs to be repeated in other populations.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that causes the body's immune system to mistakenly attack the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, according to JDRF (formerly Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). Insulin is a hormone that helps usher the sugar from foods into the body's cells to be used as fuel.

The attack on the immune system cells leaves someone with type 1 diabetes with little to no insulin. Without insulin injections -- via multiple shots a day or an insulin pump -- someone with type 1 diabetes doesn't have enough insulin to survive.

Gluten is found in many foods -- including bread, pasta, cereal, crackers and cookies -- according to the Celiac Disease Foundation. Gluten triggers the immune system disorder called celiac disease that causes damage to the small intestine when gluten is consumed.