Prenatal Vitamins May Lower 2nd Child Autism Risk

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Something as simple as taking prenatal vitamins during the first month of pregnancy might lower the odds of having a second child with autism.

As researchers explain in a new report, once one child has been diagnosed with autism, any subsequent children face a higher risk of having the developmental disorder.

But the study found that when moms in high-risk families took prenatal vitamins during the first month of pregnancy, their children had half the risk of developing an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). And in children who did develop autism, early prenatal vitamin use was linked to less severe autism symptoms, and higher thinking and memory skills.

"Mothers who used prenatal vitamins, especially in the first month of pregnancy, had a reduced risk of having another child with autism," said study author Rebecca Schmidt. She's an assistant professor of public health sciences at the MIND Institute of the University of California, Davis.

The researchers suspect that certain nutrients found in prenatal vitamins -- such as folic acid and other B vitamins or iron -- may play a part in the lowered risk. However, this study wasn't designed to prove a cause-and-effect relationship.

"We don't know for sure what nutrients make the difference. We do know that folic acid is really important for neural tube closure and that it plays a role in oxidative stress and mitochondrial function -- a lot of important things," she said.

Schmidt said that folic acid or any other nutrient that might contribute to the reduced risk seen in this study isn't likely to be solely responsible for preventing autism. She said a lot of factors are suspected to contribute to autism, such as genetics and environment.

Still, "a prenatal vitamin might mitigate some of the risk that's already there," Schmidt added.

Dr. Andrew Adesman, chief of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Cohen Children's Medical Center, in New Hyde Park, N.Y., noted that the risk of having a second child with autism is a very significant concern for parents who already have one child with the disorder.