Few Pregnant Women Get Right Amount of Nutrients

FRIDAY, June 21, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- For pregnant women, good nutrition is essential for their health and the baby's health. But many aren't getting adequate amounts of the vitamins and minerals they need, a new study finds.

On the other hand, some of actually taking higher levels of nutrients than is healthy, the same research reports.

And almost all are eating too much salt.

"Many pregnant women do not consume enough of key nutrients: specifically, iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc and vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B6, folate and choline -- even with the use of dietary supplements," said lead researcher Regan Bailey. She's an associate professor of nutrition science at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Almost all pregnant women are at risk of excessive consumption of salt, and many are at risk of excessive consumption of folic acid and iron, especially among those who use dietary supplements, she said.

"It appears that supplements may be necessary for most pregnant women to meet nutrient recommendations," Bailey said. "However, our findings suggest that responsible formulations of prenatal products could help women achieve recommended intakes without the potential for excess."

For the study, Bailey and her colleagues collected data on more than 1,000 pregnant women 20 to 40 years old who took part in the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2001 to 2014.

The researchers found that nearly 70% of the women were taking prenatal dietary supplements. But based on the recommended levels of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Dietary Reference, some weren't getting enough and some were getting too much.

At least 10% of the women weren't getting enough magnesium, vitamin D, vitamin E, iron, vitamin A, folate, calcium, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and zinc.

Others were getting too much potassium, vitamin K, folic acid, iron, calcium and zinc.

And 95% were consuming too much salt.

"Whether it's consuming too much salt or not getting enough of some minerals and vitamins, not adhering to recommended standards is a significant problem," said Dr. Rahul Gupta, chief medical officer at the March of Dimes.