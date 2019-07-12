Fertility Clinic Mix-Up: How to Choose IVF Center

It’s a Complex Procedure

The logistics of IVF programs may surprise people, Sauer says, and they play a role in mistakes. Fertility doctors are dealing with microscopic life. "There is no way to put a nametag on an embryo," he says. "Embryos are stored in a petri dish until put into a person, or they are stored. If stored, they are put in a tiny straw, about the size of a cocktail straw, which is labeled and put in liquid nitrogen for storage. The embryos are just 100 cells under the microscope, and they all look alike. The embryos are not labeled; the dishes are labeled."

IVF centers use many safeguards, he says. But even with the common practice of the buddy system -- with two people verifying the embryo belongs to a specific patient by noting unique identifiers such as date of birth or the last 4 digits of a Social Security number -- mistakes can happen, Sauer says. "

The mistakes may be more likely, he says, in smaller labs with only a single embryologist. The buddy system is key, he says, so no one ever works alone. "Working in teams makes a huge difference."

While the doctor who implants the embryo often gets the blame when things go wrong, Sauer says, the mistake actually may happen much earlier in the process, such as when the petri dish was mislabeled.

Yet, there have been mishaps and tragedies. In 2018, a liquid nitrogen storage tank at a fertility center in the Cleveland area heated up, jeopardizing more than 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos. In 1995, a scandal at a University of California Irvine fertility center involved multiple cases of egg and embryo swapping. And a Dutch fertility doctor was accused of using his own sperm to father 49 children, without the women's knowledge.