Low-Dose Aspirin Might Help Prevent Preterm Births

FRIDAY, Jan. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A daily baby aspirin helped first-time mothers lower their chances of delivering too soon in a new clinical trial, though it's not clear the practice should become routine everywhere.

The trial, which was run in six lower-income countries, found that giving first-time mothers a daily low-dose aspirin reduced their risk of preterm birth by 11%. Their chances of a very early delivery -- before the 34th week of pregnancy -- were cut by one-quarter.

"This is a very important finding," said Dr. Rahul Gupta, chief medical and health officer for the nonprofit March of Dimes.

Low-dose aspirin is readily available, cheap and safe, noted Gupta, who was not involved in the trial. That means it could have a real impact in low-income countries, where infant deaths from preterm birth are particularly common.

But whether the findings would extend to the United States and other high-income countries is not yet known, Gupta added.

He said it could be worthwhile to conduct a similar trial in the United States -- with special attention to enrolling groups with higher rates of preterm delivery, such as black women.

In 2018, the rate of preterm birth was 14% among black women, versus 9% among white women, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's about a 50% difference.

In the United States, low-dose aspirin -- 81 milligrams per day -- is already recommended for pregnant women at high risk of preeclampsia, a condition marked by dangerously high blood pressure and protein in the urine. One of its potential consequences is preterm birth, and studies on aspirin and preeclampsia had suggested the drug might help prevent those early deliveries.

That led to the latest trial, which recruited nearly 12,000 women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guatemala, India, Kenya, Pakistan and Zambia. All were first-time mothers-to-be; half were randomly assigned to take a daily low-dose aspirin, while half received placebo pills.

The women started on aspirin or placebo as early as the sixth week of pregnancy and continued through the 36th week or until delivery.