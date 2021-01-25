Post-Miscarriage, Aspirin May Affect Next Pregnancy

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Could something as simple as taking a low-dose aspirin once a day guard against pregnancy loss among women who have already suffered miscarriages?

New research suggests that's the case, though exactly how low-dose aspirin helps stave off miscarriages is not fully understood yet.

But "aspirin is anti-inflammatory and in a certain subset of women, miscarriage may be the result of an underlying inflammation," noted study author Ashley Naimi, an associate professor of epidemiology at Emory University in Atlanta.

In his study of more than 1,200 women aged 18 to 40 who had a history of one or two miscarriages, those women who took low-dose aspirin (81 milligrams) five to seven days a week were more likely to get pregnant, stay pregnant and deliver a live baby. The same was seen among women who took aspirin at least four days a week.

The study was published Jan. 25 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The new findings run counter to a previous analysis of the same data, which found no difference in pregnancy loss among women who took aspirin or dummy pill while trying to conceive. When the researchers went back to the data and looked at whether women stuck to the daily aspirin regimen or not, they found that consistency appeared to be linked to the findings.

"Aspirin in this group of women could play an important role in reducing risk of pregnancy loss, but they have to stick with the regimen," Naimi said.

Many women in the trial did not strictly adhere to the aspirin protocol; they may have stopped taking aspirin while trying to conceive or right after they become pregnant due to side effects such as stomach irritation, nausea, vomiting and risk for bleeding, he said.

Starting to take low-dose aspirin before you become pregnant also makes a difference, Naimi said. "The beneficial effect of aspirin was stronger if women began taking it before pregnancy and weaker if they started taking it after the sixth week of gestation," he explained.