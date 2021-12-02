Is Any Amount of Coffee Safe for Baby During Pregnancy?

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Feb. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Too much coffee during pregnancy could lead to kids with behavior problems later on.

That's the key takeaway from new research that examined 9,000 brain scans from 9- and 10-year-olds as part of the largest long-term study of brain development and child health.

"The goalposts are moved by caffeine, and there are subtle, but real changes in behavioral outcomes in most kids who were exposed to caffeine in utero," said study author John Foxe. He is director of the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y.

"This may not make a meaningful difference in the behaviors of some kids, but for those who are vulnerable in other ways, it may flip them over the threshold," Foxe added.

For years, pregnant women have been told to limit their caffeine intake to lower their risk for miscarriage or preterm birth, but this new study suggests that pregnant women who consume any coffee may be more likely to have kids with behavioral issues later in life.

Brain scans of kids whose mothers consumed caffeine during pregnancy showed changes in pathways that could lead to behavioral problems later on, including attention difficulties and hyperactivity. The changes tracked with higher scores on checklists for problem behaviors seen among kids whose moms reported drinking coffee while pregnant.

Most of the behavioral issues seen in the kids were minor, but noticeable, Foxe said. Other risks for developing behavioral issues include family history and some social and economic factors, he added.

While it's known the fetus can't break down caffeine when it crosses the placenta, Foxe said exactly how or at what point in pregnancy caffeine leads to these changes is not fully understood.

The study did not find any changes in the children's intelligence or thinking ability.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists suggests pregnant women limit their caffeine intake to 200 milligrams per day. That's about two 6-ounce cups, but even that may be too much, the study suggested.