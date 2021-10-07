Baby Cereal Sold at Walmart Recalled for Arsenic Levels

By Robert Preidt and Robin Foster

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Maple Island Inc. announced Friday that it has recalled three lots of Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal because of elevated levels of arsenic in the products.

A sample from the three lots, which were sold only at Walmart, tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic, according to a company announcement on the recall from Maple Island that was posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. The heavy metal has been tied to impaired development in children.

"Research has shown reducing exposure to toxic elements is important to minimizing any potential long-term effects on the developing brains of infants and children," the recall stated. "FDA has recognized that trace elements such as these are widely present in the environment, including water, soil and food."

The 8 oz. lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022.

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022.

The best if used by date and product numbers are on the bottom left corner on the back of the Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal packaging, the company said in a statement announcing the recall.

No illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported, according to Maple Island.

Customers who bought the recalled baby cereal should throw it out or return it to Walmart for a full refund, the company said.

Consumers can call Maple Island Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time, at 1-800-369-1022.

Last year, the FDA set a guidance level for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic, and in April announced plans to propose limits on arsenic, lead and mercury in baby food, CBS News reported.

About four months ago, Beech-Nut Nutrition recalled some infant rice cereal sold nationwide after samples showed excessive levels of arsenic,CBS News said. The baby-food maker said at the time that it would stop selling the product over worries it can't comply with federal limits on levels of arsenic.



