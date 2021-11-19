Nov. 22, 2021 -- More U.S. adults who don’t already have children are saying they don’t plan to have any in the future, according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center.

Birthrates dropped in the U.S. during the pandemic, marking a decline for the sixth year in a row. Fertility rates in the U.S. were already at a record low before the pandemic, the center reported.

As part of the poll, non-parents ages 18-49 answered the question, “Thinking about the future, how likely is it that you will have children someday?”

About 44% said it’s “not too likely” or “not at all likely” that they will have children someday, which is up 7 percentage points from the 37% who said the same in a 2018 Pew survey. What’s more, 74% of adults under 50 who are parents said they aren’t likely to have more kids.

By contrast, 26% of childless adults said it’s “very likely” they will have kids, which is down from 32% in 2018. About 29% said “somewhat likely” both this year and in 2018.