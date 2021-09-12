Pollutants Tied to Changes in Ratio of Boys to Girls Born

Dec. 9, 2021 -- The season of conception does not affect whether more boys than girls are born, nor do temperatures in the environment, a large study reveals. Similarly, researchers found no connection with a location's violent crime level, unemployment rate, or major events like Hurricane Katrina.

But certain chemical pollutants were related to fewer boys being born compared to girls when researchers looked at data for more than 3 million newborns over 8 years in the U.S. and another 3 million more born over 30 years in Sweden.

"With data on births in 150 million people in the U.S. over 8 years and 9 million Swedes over 9 years, this is almost surely the largest study to date on the question of environmental factors and their influence on sex ratio at birth," says Shanna Swan, PhD, who was not affiliated with the research

Variations in the annual sex birth ratio (SRB) -- the number of boys born compared to the total birth rate -- are well-accepted. Less clear is what things drive these changes.

Although not the first study to look for connections between major events or pollutants in the air, water, and land and the SRB, it is the first to mine two very large electronic medical record databases for answers, senior study author Andrey Rzhetsky, PhD, a professor of medicine and human genetics at the University of Chicago, tells Medscape Medical News.

The findings were published Dec. 2, 2021, in PLOS Computational Biology.

And even though the SRB did not vary significantly after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, it did after the 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech, Rzhetsky and colleagues found. The SRB was lower than expected 34 weeks after the mass shooting.