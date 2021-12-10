Chemicals in Hair, Beauty Products May Interfere With Hormones During Pregnancy

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Dec. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnant women who use hair dyes or straighteners may have relatively lower levels of pregnancy-supporting hormones, a recent study suggests.

Researchers found that among more than 1,000 pregnant women they followed, those who used certain hair products -- dyes, bleaches, relaxers or mousse -- had lower levels of several hormones, including estrogen and progesterone.

That's a concern because during pregnancy, levels of those hormones should rise, said lead researcher Zorimar Rivera-Nunez, an assistant professor at Rutgers School of Public Health in Piscataway, N.J.

Past research, she noted, has linked disruptions in pregnancy hormones to an increased risk of problems such as impaired fetal growth, preterm birth and low birth weight.

How would hair care fit in? Personal care products, including lotions, cleansers, makeup, shampoo and nail polish, often contain many chemicals. And they include so-called "endocrine disruptors" -- chemicals that can interact with the body's hormonal system.

Endocrine disruptors are everywhere, and people can be exposed through food, water or even the air they breathe, according to the Endocrine Society. When it comes to personal care products, some of the common hormone-disrupting chemicals include parabens, phthalates, bisphenol-A and toxic metals.

Researchers are still trying to figure out how exposure can affect human health, Rivera-Nunez said. It's complicated, in part, because people are habitually exposed to numerous chemicals.

But studies have found, for example, that when expectant women have high levels of certain endocrine disruptors in their bodies during pregnancy, their offspring are more likely to become overweight, or go through early puberty.

Similarly, there is evidence tying personal care products, specifically, to health risks.

A U.S. government study found that women who frequently used chemical hair straighteners had a higher breast cancer risk than nonusers. Hair dyes were also tied to an increased risk of the disease, particularly among Black women.

As for pregnancy, one recent study of pregnant women in China found that those who frequently used makeup or skin care products were more likely to have a baby who was small for gestational age -- a sign of growth restriction in the womb.