Feb. 18, 2022 -- Can I eat my placenta? Is a water birth safe for my baby? These are a couple of the questions that more people have been asking Sarah Pachtman, MD, over the past couple of years amid a boom in alternative birthing practices.

Pachtman, an obstetrics and gynecology doctor and a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine at Northwell Health in New York City, and the voice behind the @healthymamadoc Instagram account, says interest in these practices has been fueled -- at least in part -- by the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of distrust in the medical system and a lot of distrust in the way physicians practice now. And I think COVID and the pandemic amplified that a lot,” she says.

Recent interest in alternative practices has included water births, encapsulating and eating the placenta, and even vaginal seeding, or smearing a baby born by C-section with vaginal fluid with the goal of establishing a normal microbiome in the baby. Some have also expressed interest in lotus births, in which parents leave the umbilical cord intact after birth until it falls of on its own, with the aim of giving the baby extra blood and nutrients from the still-attached cord.