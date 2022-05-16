May 16, 2022 -- When Lindsay S. learned she had inflammatory bowel disease at 24 years old, her first concern was how it might affect her plans to have a family and the potential impact on a child.

“Even when I was first being put on medication, I wanted to know what effect it would have on future children,” she says. “I was coming up on childbearing years, so I wanted to know if I got pregnant what could those meds do to a baby. I was pretty picky about what meds I wanted to start with.”

For answers to her questions, she didn’t turn to her obstetrician or even her primary care doctor. Instead, she relied on her gastroenterologist – Sunanda Kane, MD, an IBD specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN – to help her navigate living with ulcerative colitis, a form of IBD.

Fast-forward 10 years, and Lindsay and her husband now have two healthy boys, ages 2 and 3, and she has been able to manage her IBD.