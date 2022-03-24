June 16, 2022 -- When 29-year-old Sakeenah Fowler was pregnant with her first child, doctors kept a close watch. Fowler has lupus, high blood pressure, a history of blood clotting, and kidney problems that all could have endangered her or the health of her unborn baby.

She saw maternal-fetal specialists who could keep watch of her high-risk pregnancy, and she collected urine samples every 24 hours to make sure her kidneys were functioning properly from her home in Roebuck, SC.

But the pregnancy ultimately proved uneventful; even her kidneys remained stable. So Fowler said she was shocked when her doctors ordered an emergency cesarean delivery after she had gone into active labor.

“I was already dilated all the way to 6 cm,” but the baby’s heart rate had decreased by a small amount, she says. “They thought it was best to just go ahead with a C-section.”

Fowler, who is Black, said she believes the surgical intervention was unnecessary and that she wasn’t given a chance to discuss her options for a vaginal childbirth.