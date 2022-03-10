Oct. 3, 2022 -- Miscarriages are a devastating, if natural, occurrence. Nearly 1 million pregnant people in the U.S. experience a miscarriage every year, according to the National Advocates for Pregnant Women. New research could lend insight into the causes of some types of early pregnancy loss and maybe one day help prevent miscarriages.

In the bioengineering breakthrough, scientists created a mouse embryo in a lab without using sperm or eggs. The experimental embryo, called a model, was grown out of stem cells and developed further than any earlier experiments, with a beating heart and the foundation of a brain within a yolk sac, according to the researchers.

The experiment, while conducted with mouse stem cells, could help explain why some human pregnancies fail. Miscarriages occur in up to 15% of pregnancies confirmed by doctors, according to some studies, and also for many pregnant people before they even knew of the pregnancy. This experiment gives researchers a glimpse of a critical developmental stage for the first time.