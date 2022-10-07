Oct. 7, 2022 – Moms who consume ultra-processed food during pregnancy may contribute to their children being obese or overweight in childhood and adolescence, a new study suggests.

Among the 19,958 mother-child pairs studied, 12.4% of children developed obesity or overweight in the full study group, and the children of those mothers who ate the most ultra-processed foods (12.1 servings/day) had a 26% higher risk of obesity/overweight, compared with those with the lowest consumption (3.4 servings/day), reports Andrew T. Chan, MD, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and colleagues.

The results were published online in the journal BMJ.

The study shows the potential benefits of limiting ultra-processed food during reproductive years to decrease the risk of childhood obesity, the study authors note. Ultra-processed foods, such as packaged baked goods and snacks, fizzy drinks, and sugary cereals, which are linked to an increase in adult weight, are frequently included in modern Western diets.

But the relationship between parents eating highly processed meals and their children's weight is unclear across generations, the researchers note.