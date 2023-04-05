Dangerous Infections in 'Preemie' Babies May Begin in the Gut

THURSDAY, May 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- About half of extremely preterm babies have at least one life-threatening bacterial infection in their bloodstream after 72 hours of life.

Now, new research points to the babies’ own gut microbiomes as the source.

Knowing that the most common bacteria in bloodstream infections are also commonly found to colonize the gut without causing disease at first, researchers set out to test whether the bloodstream infections came from the gut or from external transmission.

“This is a vulnerable population,” said senior study author Gautam Dantas, a professor of pathology & immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “This is also a time when the composition of the gut microbiome is first developing. These early exposures to bacteria shape the gut microbiome in ways that will probably stay with these babies for the rest of their lives.”

The investigators studied this in newborns admitted to the neonatal intensive care units (NICU) at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital at Oklahoma University Medical Center and Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Ky.