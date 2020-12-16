10 Ways to Manage Low Back Pain at Home

Back pain is one of the most common physical ailments. Studies show that eight in 10 Americans have back pain at some point in their lives, usually in the lower back.

Your might have sprained it while working in the yard or cleaning house. Or your back might hurt from an old sports injury or a chronic condition such as arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis.

Sudden or severe back pain should be checked by a doctor or a physical therapist. That also goes for pain that won’t go away.

But sometimes you can treat nagging pain and discomfort on your own.

Wilson Ray, MD, chief of spine surgery for the Department of Neurological Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, says home remedies ” tend to be better when they're combined than [when done] alone.”