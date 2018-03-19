Overcoming Fear of Back Pain May Spur Recovery

MONDAY, April 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- People with chronic back pain often try painkillers and other treatments without success. Now, a new study suggests a program of education and exercise may provide relief.

Helping patients think differently about pain and encouraging them to move in ways they previously feared appears to ease pain and improve function, researchers say.

"People with chronic neck and/or back pain should be educated about their pain, [and] should be reassured," said lead researcher Anneleen Malfliet.

They should "learn to put pain into the right perspective, should remain active or increase their activity levels gradually, and should avoid fear of moving," said Malfliet, of Vrije University Brussel in Belgium.

Physical therapists and doctors can guide patients in this process, she added.

"They should also avoid the use of scary, unreassuring labels or diagnoses," and not limit movement in therapy, she said.

To test the experimental approach, Malfliet and her colleagues randomly assigned 22 men and 38 women to the program. They assigned another 25 men and 35 women to standard care -- exercise, and back and neck education.

"The experimental therapy, focusing on functionality, not using pain as a reliable symptom, and not as a guideline to adapt movements or activities, leads to better treatment outcomes," Malfliet said.

The program led to a significant and clinically important reduction of pain, she said.

Patients in the program reported 50 percent less pain after the treatment. They also reported paying less attention to pain.

In general, they also had less disability, a reduced fear of moving, and improvement in mental and physical outlook, according to the study authors.

"These positive effects were found until the last follow-up measurement at one year after treatment," Malfliet said.

The program involves "pain neuroscience education with cognition-targeted motor control training," she said.

What does that mean?

Pain neuroscience education aims to change patients' beliefs about pain, to increase their knowledge of pain and to decrease its threat, Malfliet said.

Besides focusing on the makeup of the spine, the program stressed lifting techniques and stretching. Participants also learned the value of strength, endurance and fitness training.