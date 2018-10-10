Nerve Root Stimulation May Help Back Pain More

TUESDAY, Oct. 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Stimulating a specific set of nerves that are nestled along the spine may deliver relief to those who suffer from chronic back pain and cut the need for opioid painkillers, new research suggests.

The therapy, which targets the root ganglion nerves, is more effective than other spine stimulation procedures because it places tiny leads precisely at the area where pain originates, unlike other devices that provide more generalized stimulation, the researchers said.

"In certain patients who have not gotten relief from other treatments, this therapy may give sustained pain relief and may allow them to reduce opioids for at least 18 months and perhaps longer," said lead researcher Robert McCarthy. He's a professor of anesthesiology at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

The dorsal root ganglions are nerve cells, on both sides of each of the spine's vertebra, and are the gateway to pain between nerves in different parts of the body, spinal cord and brain. Stimulating this area interrupts pain signals between the painful area and the brain, the researchers explained.

A pacemaker-like device implanted under the skin in the lower back sends small electronic pulses through a wire placed near the specific dorsal root ganglion associated with the pain, McCarthy said.

The pulses replace pain with tingling or numbness. The strength of stimulation, programmed by a doctor, is based on the patient's level of pain, he said.

The treatment has two advantages over spinal cord stimulation, McCarthy said. In spinal cord stimulation, a wire runs along the spinal cord sending pulses along the entire spine, but the pulses don't target the specific pain source.

In addition, dorsal root ganglion stimulation requires significantly lower levels of electric current to quell pain, McCarthy said.

The goal of this study, he said, was to judge the effectiveness of the therapy over a long period. McCarthy and his colleagues implanted the device in 67 people suffering with chronic back pain and followed them for three to 18 months. Among the participants, 17 had the device for over a year.