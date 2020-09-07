Hip Replacement May Also Ease Back Pain

By Serena McNiff

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- If you have a bad hip and lower back pain, a new study suggests that hip replacement surgery may solve both issues at once.

Researchers at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City focused on 500 patients who underwent hip replacement surgery and followed up with them one year after the operation.

Over 40% reported pain in their lower back prior to hip surgery. Of that group, 82% saw their back pain vanish after surgery.

It was "completely gone," said study author Dr. Jonathan Vigdorchik, a hip and knee surgeon at the hospital.

He said that experts in his field have studied the connection between the hip and back for years.

A hip replacement is a surgical procedure to replace a worn-out or damaged hip joint with an artificial one. On average, it is a highly successful operation, with 95% of patients experiencing pain relief, according to the Hospital for Special Surgery.

"It's an outstanding procedure," said Dr. Craig Della Valle, a professor of orthopedic surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. "There are very few things in medicine that are close to hip replacement in terms of how good of a medical procedure it is." He wasn't part of the study.

But Vigdorchik added that patients who have undergone some types of spinal surgery before a hip replacement face five times the rate of complications compared to the general population -- for which the complication rate is less than 1%.

This knowledge prompted him to dive deeper into the hip-back interplay.

"We noticed that there are certain conditions where a hip condition can actually put undue stress on the back," Vigdorchik explained.

He and his fellow researchers wanted to find out how effective a hip replacement can be in eliminating low back pain, and determine which patients are more likely to benefit.

The patients whose low back pain resolved after the surgery were those with "flexible spines," according to Vigdorchik. When a person's spine is flexible, a stiff or poorly functioning hip can drive the spine to move more than usual, causing pain.