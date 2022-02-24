May 23, 2022 – Nearly half of all U.S. adults have back pain, and 40% say the pain limits their social activities, according to a new poll.

The survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, done by OnePoll on behalf of Chirp, a company that makes devices for back pain relief, found that almost half of respondents (49%) are affected by pain at work, and 2 in 5 say that pain hampers their social lives.

Francesca Kubian-Geidel, an 80-year-old retired music teacher in Paterson, NJ, is an example. She has lower back pain due to spinal stenosis, which narrows the spaces within your spine and puts pressure on nerves there. It affects her sleep and quality of life, and sometimes makes her less able to socialize with friends – although, she says, “I try not to let it stop me.”

An outgoing person with many hobbies and interests, and “many wonderful friends,” Kubian-Geidel doesn’t want to let pain to stop her from living life to the fullest, so she uses an array of “tools in her toolkit” to deal with her pain.