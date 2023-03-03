Feb. 3, 2023 – Good news for those of us with lower back pain: Muscle relaxants and common pain relievers provided relief from low back pain after a week of treatment, according to a new study of more than 3,000 people.

Acute lower back pain is a common cause of disability worldwide, and often interferes with daily living. the study authors wrote. However, concerns about opioids have prompted more research into other options for pain management.

In an analysis published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research, a team of investigators from Germany examined which non-opioid drugs are best for treating it.

The researchers found 18 studies totaling 3,478 patients with acute low back pain that lasted less than 12 weeks. The average age of the patients across all the studies was 42.5 years, and 54% were women. The average length of symptoms before treatment was 15.1 days.

Overall, muscle relaxants and common pain relievers, known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs – or NSAIDs -- helped reduce pain and disability after about 1 week of use.