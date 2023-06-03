Cell Injections Show Promise Against Chronic Back Pain

MONDAY, March 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- An injection that relieves low back pain by helping damaged spinal discs regenerate appears to have sustained benefits, new clinical trial data show.

Most patients who received an injection of VIA Disc received back pain relief that lasted at least three years, said lead researcher Dr. Douglas Beall, chief of radiology at Clinical Radiology of Oklahoma in Edmond.

About 60% of patients had a 50% or better improvement in their pain three years after treatment, results showed, while more than 70% had a greater than 20-point improvement in movement and function.

“This is durable relief out through 36 months,” said Beall, who is scheduled to present these findings Monday at a meeting of the Society for Interventional Radiology, in Phoenix. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

VIA Disc -- the trade name for viable disc allograft supplementation -- is a blend of bone marrow cells and ground-up spinal disc tissue from donors, Beall said.