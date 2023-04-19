Is Surgery for Sciatica Really Worth It?

MONDAY, April 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Sciatica can send searing, unrelenting pain down your legs, and surgery is often recommended if other less invasive measures fail to bring relief.

Unfortunately, a new study review suggests that such operations likely only provide temporary results, with pain typically returning within a year.

Sciatica is “characterized by pain going down the back of the leg, most often due to pressure on a spinal nerve root caused by a ruptured spinal disc in the lower back," said study author Christine Lin, a professor with Sydney Musculoskeletal Health at the University of Sydney in Australia. "The condition can also manifest as back pain, muscle weakness, and a pins-and-needles sensation in the lower leg.

“We set out to investigate if surgery was effective in relieving pain and disability in people with sciatica caused by a ruptured [spinal] disc,” said Lin.

But after reviewing 24 prior studies, she and her colleagues concluded that while partial removal of a ruptured disc (discectomy) did result in short-term pain and disability relief, “the benefits reduced with time, and at one year there were no treatment benefits compared to people who did not have surgery.”