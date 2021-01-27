How to Keep Adult Friendships

Your friends help you live a healthier, happier life. Healthy friendships are linked to good things like lower stress, a positive sense of well-being, improved memory, better heart health, and a longer life. “Friendships affect our mood, sense of security, life experiences, and health,” says Mac Stanley Cazeau, LMHC, a couples therapist in New York City. As you get older, you may find that you have less time to nurture friendships. Work, family, and other responsibilities can get in the way. But it’s a priority that’s worthwhile, Cazeau says. “Whether that’s meeting for lunch, responding to texts in a timely fashion, or scheduling a Zoom happy hour, it’s important to set aside time to connect with one another,” he says.

Quality Over Quantity It’s not about how many friends you have; it’s about the quality of those friendships. Being with people who love and support you helps you live a healthy, happy life. “As I get older, I definitely subscribe to quality over quantity, devoting my time to the friends that really matter and have the same values,” says Rachel Koller Croft, a 35-year-old writer in Los Angeles. “Time is precious, and I’d rather spend it with the friends that bring out the best in me, make the effort to stay in touch, and are supportive of me.”