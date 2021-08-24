How to Set Goals

Chances are, dozens of goals cross your mind each day. There are things you want to accomplish today, next week, and even next year on your mental to-do list. By turning that to-do list into actionable goals, you can get more done and feel a greater sense of accomplishment.

Understanding Goals Achieving goals is not as simple as thinking of something you want to do and then completing the task. If it was, many people would be very accomplished. Instead, we think of things we want to complete, take a few steps toward the goal, and then get distracted or discouraged.‌ Smaller short-term goals are easier to reach than long-term goals that require more of a commitment. It’s natural to want to see results right away, and when you don’t, you may stop putting as much effort into your goal. It likely stays on your mind though, and you put it off or make less effort than you could toward meeting it.‌

For example, if you want to run a 10K race, you have to commit to weeks of practice. You have to build up your endurance, starting slowly by alternating intervals of running and walking until you reach your goal. It’s easy to feel motivated the first week, and even the second week. But as the days pass, you may find yourself putting off practice until the next day, every day. You lose the progress you made and feel more discouraged, so you let go of your goal, maybe even pursuing something different. Over time, you may have many half-finished ideas and projects that you never quite complete. By setting more meaningful goals, you can accomplish more.