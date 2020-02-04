Take 10 With Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo

Tidying expert, author, Netflix home makeover series host

35, Los Angeles

1. How did your drive to tidy up begin?

I didn’t grow up in a particularly neat or organized family -- it was just something that I loved to do! I spent my whole adolescence researching and studying tidying. … I realized that the most important thing about tidying is not deciding what to discard but, rather, deciding what to keep.

2. How can ridding ourselves of all the extra stuff make us feel better?

By understanding exactly which items we own and only surrounding ourselves with items that spark joy, we free up space to focus on the goals and relationships that are most important to us.

3. How do you determine whether an item sparks joy?

Bring out each item you own and hold them one by one. If it’s difficult for you to connect with your sense of joy when holding your belongings, I suggest starting with an item you really love and using that feeling as a point of comparison for everything else.

4. What effects can decluttering our home have on other aspects of our lives?

Decluttering your home or office allows you to declutter your mind. In an uncluttered space, you can focus your energy and attention on what brings you happiness -- or what’s standing in the way of it. Another benefit: You will always find that thing you are looking for

5. Your new book, Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life, is about decluttering the workplace. What are some of the most problematic areas in people’s offices that need cleaning up?

A cluttered or disorganized workspace makes it hard to focus and to make decisions on what’s truly essential. Having a tidy workplace cuts down on time spent searching for what you need -- as a result, you use your time and energy more effectively.

6. What do you do outdoors to recharge?

When I visit Japan I make a point of visiting an onsen [hot spring]. The dense greenery of the surrounding landscape is very soothing. I even look forward to the sounds of the insects at night.