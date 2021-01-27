Making new friends is such an enjoyable part of life, and we often pick them up as we move through our adult years. You may have gotten to know some friends through work. You may bond with others while raising young children. Still other friends, you may have met on the bike trail or playing poker.

But even your once closest friendships may not hold up beneath the test of time, says Sarah Epstein, a marriage and family therapist in Philadelphia. “Because we’re changing and other people are changing,” she says. “Our interests, our circumstances all can shift over time. That can have a really big impact on who we want to spend time with, and what kind of effort we’re willing to put into it.”

Still, pulling away can be a difficult shift to navigate, says Irene S. Levine, PhD, a psychologist in Westchester, NY, and author of Best Friends Forever: Surviving a Breakup with Your Best Friend.

“When friendships end, it’s not like a divorce, where there’s a piece of paper, everything is written out,” she says. “But because friendships are so important, it’s really prudent to think through why you want to end it, how you’re going to do it, and to do it in a way that feels good for you and hopefully is as good as possible for the other person.”