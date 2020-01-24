Keke Palmer

Actor/author/singer, 27, New York

1. Your new movie, Alice, is about a woman who escapes servitude in 1800s Georgia, only to discover that it’s 1973. Although production has been pushed back, what appealed to you about the role?

Though we’re tackling things such as slavery and oppression and racism in America, we also see a leading character who is not victimized—who becomes empowered in spite of slavery. … I really loved to see the strength Alice had.

2. How did you get into the mindset of a woman who is enslaved?

Obviously, I have no idea what that feels like, but I do know what it’s like to feel small, to not be heard, to feel lonely, or have a sense of hopelessness. I do know those feelings and those emotions.

3. Why did you feel the calling to get involved with the Black Lives Matter movement?

In the same way that I was inspired by Brandy or Aaliyah or Queen Latifah or Angela Bassett, somebody could be looking at me like that. So, I took that on very early as a responsibility … to care about what’s going on in the world around me.

4. The fight for social justice has been going on for a long time. How do you think it’s different right now?

In a lot of ways, it’s become trendy. That’s not good, but at the same time it is good, because if we have to make it popular to care about each other’s lives and we have to make it trendy to not want Black people to be killed for no reason … let’s make it trendy.

5. What do you hope to achieve through your activism?

Through my work, and the things I do outside of my work, whether it be working with The Embrace Girls Foundation or Saving Our Daughters’ Cinderellas project, it’s all about empowering young women and young men, my generation, and helping us move forward past the things that we no longer want to see in this world.