How to Feel Less Anxious About Money

Money is something that everybody feels worried about now and then. However, if you find yourself constantly feeling stressed about it, you may have financial anxiety. Learn more about what causes financial stress and how you can help manage it.

Financial Stress and Your Health You may find yourself stressing about money for different reasons, like: Losing your job

Debt

Mounting bills or expenses‌ Financial stress may cause you to think or behave in ways that you didn’t before. It doesn’t always mean that you have depression or an anxiety disorder. Understanding the link between financial anxiety and your mental and physical health can help you start to reduce financial stress.‌ Mental health. When you worry about money, your mental health is affected in different ways. Anxiety about money can cause you to sleep badly or to have anxiety or panic over everyday actions, like opening bills. You may start to feel isolated. You may separate yourself from family or friends if you feel that you don’t have enough money to join them for activities.‌

If you’re dealing with debt, you’re not alone. Studies show that half of all adults who are in debt also have mental health problems related to worrying about money. When you worry about money, it can feel like a burden that you’re dealing with alone. This loneliness only makes things worse. It can cause increased anxiety or mood changes.‌ Physical health. People who have debt or financial stress often report that it affects their physical health. Financial anxiety can release stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which can lead to problems with: Blood pressure

Heart rate

Immune system functions

Mood

Memory

Weight gain or loss