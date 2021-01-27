Is Your Workplace ‘Toxic’?

Bad bosses, crazy co-workers, and low morale -- they’re all parts of what psychologists call a “toxic” workplace. Everyone has a bad day on the job now and then, but the people and practices in some workplaces can make you dread Monday mornings and feel defeated at the end of each workday.

If that describes you, then you’re not alone. A 2019 survey by HR.com, an online community for human resources (HR) professionals, found that nearly 1 in 5 American workers had left a job in the past 5 years due to bad company culture. Fewer than half of the respondents agreed that their workplace is “positive and nontoxic.” More than half said that negative stress is a problem where they work.

Psychologists and HR consultants say that the coronavirus pandemic, which forced a great many workers to stay home and work remotely, made some jobs even more toxic. How do you know if your workplace has turned toxic? And what should you do?