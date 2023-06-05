Clean Air Tips for Your Home

Control Moisture for Clean Air in Your Home

Too much moisture in your home leads to mold, mildew, bugs, and bacteria. This can be caused by moist vapor like steam, water-damaged areas, or standing water.‌

To keep clean air:‌

Use the bathroom fan. The exhaust fan in your bathroom pulls out humid air and any contaminants or living things in your bathroom. Make sure to turn the fan on during steamy showers and baths. ‌

Use your kitchen fan. Your kitchen exhaust fan over your stove pulls out humid air from cooking and washing. Turn it on when you’re cooking and working in the kitchen. ‌

Use a dehumidifier. If you live in a humid climate, you might find your home has too much moisture. Using a dehumidifier can help. It’s also helpful after you’ve had water damage or a damp basement. ‌

Check your dryer vent. Your dryer should be vented to the outside to move heat, moisture, and chemicals outside. If it’s unvented or not working properly, you can have moisture and particles in your laundry room. If your dryer is gas-fired, it can also release carbon monoxide if it’s not vented properly.‌

Fix water damage. If your home has been damaged by a flood or other water problem, fix it as soon as possible. If you can’t fix it right away, at least get rid of the damaged materials. Letting them sit in your home can lead to mold and bacteria growth, which can make you sick.